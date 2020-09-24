Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority seeks public input on Regional Transit Plan

· Save over 99,000 gallons of gasoline used by metro Atlanta residents, annually

· Result in a return on investment of over $140 billion, equaling a five dollar return on every dollar spent on transit, if fully funded

“The projects in the 2020 ARTP highlight the governing principles that guide our efforts to bring metro Atlanta together through a unified transit network”, said Chris Tomlinson, Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Executive Director. “The collective projects within this plan has the potential to deliver on everything from economic development to innovation to improved air quality. Implementation of the plan would put 51% of jobs in the region within ½ mile of a high capacity transit station, and 11% of projects in the plan are aimed at upgrading the vehicle fleet to alternative fuels.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the 2020 ARTP are welcome to participate through a series of virtual public outreach efforts called District Downloads.

This year, District Downloads provide several new ways to participate, including through a new virtual open house experience and series of online meetings. Both platforms allow residents to learn, interact, and comment on the plan in a whole new way while maintaining social distancing best practices. Additionally, for the first time, the public can experience and comment on the ARTP by mobile phone texting, offering an opportunity for engagement without the requirement of high-speed internet access.

“We are excited to offer some new and easy ways for the public to weigh in on this plan, using technology platforms that allow for interaction without direct personal contact, as well as opportunities for residents without internet access to engage,” said Cain Williamson, Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Chief Planning Officer. “The ATL’s District Downloads are a chance for metro Atlanta residents to let us know how they view the region’s potential transit future.”

Information: atltransit.ga.gov/districtdownloads, text “ATLTransit” to 474747 or 404-893-2100.