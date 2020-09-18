Atlanta Press Club hosts forum series about voting

On Sept. 22 the public is invited to virtually attend How to Vote 2020: Featuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and more.

Residents are encouraged to join the online webinar at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 for a Loudermilk Young Series discussion about voting in the 2020 elections in Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger presents information to help journalists and the general public understand voting options, then answers audience questions.