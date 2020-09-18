Atlanta Press Club hosts forum series about voting

The Atlanta Press Club continues its public forums about voting.
On Sept. 22 the public is invited to virtually attend How to Vote 2020: Featuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and more.
Residents are encouraged to join the online webinar at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 for a Loudermilk Young Series discussion about voting in the 2020 elections in Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger presents information to help journalists and the general public understand voting options, then answers audience questions.
Plus: Learn how companies and cultural organizations are driving voter participation this election season.
The discussion features Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; Monica Howard Douglas, General Counsel, Coca-Cola North America at The Coca-Cola Company; Melissa Proctor, Chief Marketing Officer, The Atlanta Hawks; Betsy Armentrout and Jennifer Dorian, founders of GAVotingWorks.Org. The discussion will be moderated by Mark Niesse, Georgia Government Reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Additional information will be provided by Planyourvote.org, Rock the Vote and Just Vote by Global Citizen.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Information: atlantapressclub.org