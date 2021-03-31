Atlanta nurse creates company to improve COVID-19 preparedness

“With the pandemic being a constant, we would love to make it a little easier for those students to obtain the materials that they need to obtain these degrees and certifications. They are definitely needed on the frontline, more than ever,” said Dumas.

Who’s helping?

Onward Healthcare Solutions and Education LLC

Services: Onward assists both non-healthcare and healthcare facilities with COVID-19 preparedness measures, infection control and prevention programs, business organization strategies, disaster recovery and emergency preparedness plans, policy and procedure development and health education classes.

Where supplies have gone: OHSE has assisted over 76 facilities in metropolitan Atlanta implement COVID-19 preparedness measures.

How to help: OHSE urges everyone who can do so safely to get a full COVID-19 vaccination to do so, so that we can achieve herd immunity sooner, reduce mortality rates and begin our transition to a normal life. For those who wish to give directly to OHSE, all grants and scholarship donations are greatly appreciated. Where to donate: onwardhealthcaresolutions.com/

How to get help: Any business that may need assistance with the implementation of COVID-19 preparedness measures or would like to be assessed for quality improvement related to the disease can book a facility assessment on OHSE’s website or via email at inquires@onwardhealthcaresolutions.com.

