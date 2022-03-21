YMCAs hire, register for Summer Day Camps

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is seeking to hire nearly 100 employees and register for Summer Day Camps.
Camps will be offered at 18 locations, which include seven Atlanta/Fulton locations.
“At the Y, we are committed to helping children achieve their potential by creating safe and active environments for them to engage throughout the summer,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, in a statement.
To support its camps, the Y is looking to hire nearly 100 individuals to fill summer positions throughout metro Atlanta.
Available jobs include camp counselors, lifeguards, teachers, coaches, service representatives, coordinators, bus drivers and more.
Apply by visiting ymcaatlanta.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/YMCA-Careers.
To attend the camps, sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration can be completed online or in person at Y locations.
Individuals may register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, but specialty camps require weekly sign-ups.
For registration, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been in operation for more than 160 years; see YMCAatlanta.org/160.
