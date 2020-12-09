Xpress announces services changes effective Jan. 1

“The Xpress commuter service has a goal of providing transportation options that address capacity issues on Georgia’s most congested highways,” said Chris Tomlinson, ATL Executive Director. “Our transit operations are regularly evaluated to improve efficiency and customer service. The decision to change these routes follows an extensive review of rider data, public feedback and other contributing factors. We expect that the recommended service changes will provide a more reliable commute for our valued customers.”

Xpress has 27 routes in 12 metro Atlanta counties that carry more than 1.8 million passenger trips annually to and from major employment centers in Downtown, Midtown, and Perimeter Center.