Xpress announces services changes effective Jan. 1

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority recently announced service changes to Xpress Commuter Service Routes 408 and 482. Changes were approved during the ATL’s December 2020 meeting and become effective Jan. 1, according to a press release.
“The Xpress commuter service has a goal of providing transportation options that address capacity issues on Georgia’s most congested highways,” said Chris Tomlinson, ATL Executive Director. “Our transit operations are regularly evaluated to improve efficiency and customer service. The decision to change these routes follows an extensive review of rider data, public feedback and other contributing factors. We expect that the recommended service changes will provide a more reliable commute for our valued customers.”
Xpress has 27 routes in 12 metro Atlanta counties that carry more than 1.8 million passenger trips annually to and from major employment centers in Downtown, Midtown, and Perimeter Center.
Xpress Route 408 operates weekdays (Monday – Friday) along State Route 141. It connects customers traveling between the Johns Creek, Peachtree Corners and the Chamblee MARTA Station. In 2021, these customers will be serviced by alternate bus routes provided by MARTA and Gwinnett County Transit .
Xpress Route 482 operates weekdays (Monday – Friday) and connects customers traveling between the Town Center Park & Ride and Perimeter Center. In 2021, these customers will be serviced by alternate bus routes served by Xpress routes 480 or 483 into Downtown or Midtown Atlanta, with convenient transfers to MARTA rail.
Route 408 and 482 customers should not purchase fare passes for service after Dec. 30.
Information: www.XpressGA.com or 844-XPRSSGA (977-7742).