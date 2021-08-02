WorkSource Atlanta has new executive director

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Invest Atlanta recently announced the appointment of Amy Lancaster-King as executive director of WorkSource Atlanta, the City of Atlanta’s workforce development agency, according to a press release.
With six years of workforce development experience, Lancaster-King will focus on improving the delivery of workforce development services in the city and expanding WorkSource Atlanta’s capabilities under the direction of Invest Atlanta. She previously served as the senior director of workforce development for the Metro Atlanta Chamber where she lead all workforce efforts for the Chamber, including authoring, mediating, and lobbying to advance thoughtful and fair workforce policies at the state Capitol, directing and evangelizing key research on the supply and demand of talent, and building community partnerships to increase student, jobseeker, and employer outcomes.
“Merging WorkSource Atlanta with Invest Atlanta will create economic mobility and provide opportunities for all Atlantans to succeed in today’s economy,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Amy Lancaster-King’s workforce development expertise will help to accomplish this important goal and ensure that Atlanta continues to offer a skilled workforce to the business community.”
WorkSource Atlanta partners with federal, state, and local governments, colleges, schools, and community and faith-based organizations to deliver comprehensive workforce development services to job seekers and employers seeking skilled talent. The strategy to integrate WorkSource Atlanta into Invest Atlanta is a cornerstone of Mayor Bottoms’ One Atlanta: Economic Mobility, Recovery and Resiliency Plan designed to help more Atlantans build wealth through good, middle-income jobs and better serve the hiring needs to Atlanta’s employers.
Lancaster-King assumed the position on July 12 and reports to Invest Atlanta President and CEO Eloisa Klementich.