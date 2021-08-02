WorkSource Atlanta has new executive director

With six years of workforce development experience, Lancaster-King will focus on improving the delivery of workforce development services in the city and expanding WorkSource Atlanta’s capabilities under the direction of Invest Atlanta. She previously served as the senior director of workforce development for the Metro Atlanta Chamber where she lead all workforce efforts for the Chamber, including authoring, mediating, and lobbying to advance thoughtful and fair workforce policies at the state Capitol, directing and evangelizing key research on the supply and demand of talent, and building community partnerships to increase student, jobseeker, and employer outcomes.

“Merging WorkSource Atlanta with Invest Atlanta will create economic mobility and provide opportunities for all Atlantans to succeed in today’s economy,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Amy Lancaster-King’s workforce development expertise will help to accomplish this important goal and ensure that Atlanta continues to offer a skilled workforce to the business community.”