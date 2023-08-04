Women’s Academy relaunched by Wellspring Living

Wellspring Living is relaunching its Women’s Academy to transform the lives of those at risk or victimized by sexual exploitation.

For ages 18 and older, free adult education classes, career readiness training and wellness services are offered through the academy, including the opportunity for a paid apprenticeship.

Dr. Alissa Tertichny, chief program officer, said the Women’s Academy offers open enrollment and full-time, part-time and online programming to women who have experienced difficulty in gaining living-wage employment due to poverty, oppression, trauma or trafficking.

Among survivors, 83% experience poverty; 93% have mental health challenges and survivors are twice as likely not to have a bank account compared to the general population, said Dr. Tertichny in a YouTube video at youtube.com/@wellspringliving/videos.

Funding for the Women’s Academy is provided, in part, by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners under the guidance of the U.S. Department of Community Development CSP Program.

Based in Atlanta, Wellspring Living is a Christian faith-based, nonprofit organization.

Go to WellspringLiving.org/academy or facebook.com/WellspringLiving for more information.