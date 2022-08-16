ajc logo
X

Woman escapes 2 house fires in 1 week in SW Atlanta neighborhood

Intown Atlanta
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A woman whose home was damaged in a fire a week ago found herself escaping a second fire that left two others without a home Tuesday morning.

Jerri Lee had been staying with a woman a few doors down after her home in the Audobon Forest neighborhood of southwest Atlanta was lost to lightning strike, she said. Early Tuesday morning, Atlanta fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of her neighbor’s home in the 800 block of Oriole Drive.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out, and no burn injuries were reported, Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Deaunte Grier told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the scene. One woman, Liza Milagro, was suffering from smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital.

Milagro’s daughter also was in the house but was uninjured. It was not clear how old her daughter is.

“The most challenging part of this fire was the fire being in the attic of the location. It was just hard to find, just hard to get to,” Grier said. “But units quickly got in and found the location and was able to get into the attic and put it out quickly.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Lee, who had been staying in the house with her two dogs, said she was in the shower when the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Standing outside the charred home Tuesday, she found herself once again homeless.

“Right now the only thing that’s going through my mind is that God has saved me and brought me through two fires in less than a week to do something good,” Lee said. “I have a mission. That’s all I can say is I have a mission.”

About the Authors

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out4h ago
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
22h ago
Eddie Rosario (hamstring) not expected to require IL stint
11h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
21h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
21h ago
Poll worker shortage looms ahead of Georgia election
4h ago
The Latest
MARTA approves station names, property purchases for Atlanta transit line
54m ago
Fulton County offers quarterly library survey
2h ago
Atlanta, Cobb crews recover body from Chattahoochee River
3h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top