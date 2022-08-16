Woman escapes 2 house fires in 1 week in SW Atlanta neighborhood

Jerri Lee had been staying with a woman a few doors down after her home in the Audobon Forest neighborhood of southwest Atlanta was lost to lightning strike, she said. Early Tuesday morning, Atlanta fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of her neighbor’s home in the 800 block of Oriole Drive.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out, and no burn injuries were reported, Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Deaunte Grier told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the scene. One woman, Liza Milagro, was suffering from smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital.