Winter lights return to Woodruff Park

Back for its second year, PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park, presented by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and curated by Dashboard, is a 2-month art exhibition displaying works by artists from around the country. The second year of PRISM: Winter Lights will explore the theme of water and feature three light-based landmark sculptures installed on the park’s main lawn. Additionally, Arts & Entertainment Atlanta will pilot a projection mapping effort that showcases animated artwork by local artists on the park’s International Peace Fountain water wall.
PRISM is a free and public light experience on display in the park Dec. 5 through Jan. 31.
PRISM Featured Artists: MaDora Frey, Ellex Swavoni, Jason Sweet, Kris Pilcher, NNEKKAA, Amelia Carley, Joseph Peragine
Woodruff Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Park patrons are reminded that physical distance must be maintained between them and anyone outside of their party and are encouraged to follow the CDC’s guidelines for visiting parks.
PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park is made possible through the generosity of Delta Air Lines. Additional support has been provided by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, Arts & Entertainment Atlanta, and the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation.
PRISM: Winter Lights promotional artwork created by ZooasZoo.