Winter lights return to Woodruff Park

Back for its second year, PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park, presented by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and curated by Dashboard, is a 2-month art exhibition displaying works by artists from around the country. The second year of PRISM: Winter Lights will explore the theme of water and feature three light-based landmark sculptures installed on the park’s main lawn. Additionally, Arts & Entertainment Atlanta will pilot a projection mapping effort that showcases animated artwork by local artists on the park’s International Peace Fountain water wall.