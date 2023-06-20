BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
West End Tour of Homes and Gardens is June 24

Credit: Wren's Nest

Credit: Wren's Nest

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Lee+White will present the Historic West End Tour of Homes and Gardens from 5-9 p.m. June 24, beginning at the Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta.

Organizer of the event is the West End Neighborhood Development (WEND).

The Wren’s Nest is the historic home of Uncle Remus author and The Atlanta Constitution columnist Joel Chandler Harris.

Now a cultural center, the Wren’s Nest is a house museum and National Historic Landmark in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood.

West End was once considered the heart of the civil rights movement.

The tour will offer 10 homes, a local gallery and a museum.

The costis $30 for adults and $15 for children under age 16, tickets may be purchased at bit.ly/3oPAmDI.

Carolyn Cunningham
