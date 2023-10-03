BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks all lanes on I-20 West at Downtown Connector

Trees Atlanta annual sale is Oct. 7

Credit: Trees Atlanta

Credit: Trees Atlanta

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
19 minutes ago
X

The 24th annual tree sale by Trees Atlanta will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 - rain or shine - at the Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta.

Among the hundreds of trees for sale almost all are native to the Southeast.

Georgia native azaleas also will be sold.

Proceeds will help Trees Atlanta fund tree planting, forest restoration and education programs.

View more details and answers to frequently asked questions at TreesAtlanta.org/support-us/tree-sale and upcoming events on the calendar at TreesAtlanta.org/get-involved/events.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: T5

Metro Atlanta’s data center allure continues with 2 massive proposals1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
Crash blocks all lanes on I-20 West at Downtown Connector
23m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Marjorie Taylor Greene’s backyard, shutdown politics is complicated
49m ago

Credit: Chip Towers

Mark Richt lights up Kirby Smart’s Georgia football press conference
14h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

Mark Richt lights up Kirby Smart’s Georgia football press conference
14h ago

Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags employee dies after falling out of van during Fright Fest
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rialto Center for the Arts

New Rialto Center series begins Oct. 14
Singer Amy Grant joins City of Refuge fundraiser on Oct. 19
Splish Splash Doggie Bash is Oct. 7-9
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
16h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
19h ago
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top