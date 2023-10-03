Trees Atlanta annual sale is Oct. 7

The 24th annual tree sale by Trees Atlanta will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 - rain or shine - at the Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta.

Among the hundreds of trees for sale almost all are native to the Southeast.

Georgia native azaleas also will be sold.

Proceeds will help Trees Atlanta fund tree planting, forest restoration and education programs.

View more details and answers to frequently asked questions at TreesAtlanta.org/support-us/tree-sale and upcoming events on the calendar at TreesAtlanta.org/get-involved/events.