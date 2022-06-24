ajc logo
X

TreeKeeper training begins July 9

Training begins July 9 for eight consecutive Saturdays for adults who want to be trained as volunteer TreeKeepers to care for Atlanta's urban forest. (Courtesy of Trees Atlanta)

Combined ShapeCaption
Training begins July 9 for eight consecutive Saturdays for adults who want to be trained as volunteer TreeKeepers to care for Atlanta's urban forest. (Courtesy of Trees Atlanta)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

The TreeKeeper training program of Trees Atlanta teaches adults who want to become volunteer leaders in caring for the urban forest.

Consisting of practical tree education, the program spans a broad curriculum over eight consecutive Saturday sessions.

Classes meet in person or sometimes online from 9 a.m. to noon starting July 9.

Limited scholarships are available, but the full price is $120.

An optional 24-hour volunteer service requirement can be completed to earn Certified TreeKeeper status.

Contact susan@treesatlanta.org for more information.

Register at bit.ly/3zr5mwH.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe 2h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Atlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center
Atlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
17h ago
The Latest
Concrete Jungle needs volunteers
Fulton Fresh Mobile Market continues through summer
Georgia Organics celebrates 25 years
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top