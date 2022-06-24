TreeKeeper training begins July 9

The TreeKeeper training program of Trees Atlanta teaches adults who want to become volunteer leaders in caring for the urban forest.
Consisting of practical tree education, the program spans a broad curriculum over eight consecutive Saturday sessions.
Classes meet in person or sometimes online from 9 a.m. to noon starting July 9.
Limited scholarships are available, but the full price is $120.
An optional 24-hour volunteer service requirement can be completed to earn Certified TreeKeeper status.
Contact susan@treesatlanta.org for more information.
Register at bit.ly/3zr5mwH.
