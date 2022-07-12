Tot Spot is at Atlantic Station

Tot Spot has returned to Atlantic Station on Atlantic Green, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.
Hours and days are 10 a.m. to noon today, Aug. 9, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11.
This free event is designed for children ages 5 and younger, with parking free for two hours.
Among the activities will be free crafts, sing-alongs and pre-packaged snacks.
After playtime, all attendees will receive a Tot Spot A-Card that can be used at select restaurants and retailers for discounts.
Event dates are subject to change due to inclement weather.
For information and updates, go to Atlanticstation.com/event/tot-spot-2 and social media @AtlanticStation.
