ajc logo
X

The Wren’s Nest hosts Home for the Holidays series

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

The Home for the Holidays series will continue at The Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 and 17.

Tours will begin on the hour and half-hour.

Attractions include:

  • taking a guided tour of the home while it is decked in Victorian-era holiday finery that is designed and installed by Old World Christmas Master Decorator Sarah Dyne.
  • hearing holiday stories told by a professional storyteller.
  • enjoying hot cocoa and cookies.

In Atlanta’s West End, The Wren’s Nest is the historic home of author and journalist Joel Chandler Harris, who is best known for recording and publishing the Brer Rabbit folktales as told by the fictional character Uncle Remus.

Reservations may be made at bit.ly/3tCiwCQ.

Ticket prices are $14 to $18 plus fees and sales tax.

All ticket sales from this fundraiser will support this 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “that preserves storytelling traditions, cultivates the next generation of readers and writers and celebrates self-expression,” according to the website.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid3h ago

Credit: Courtesy Sheree Ralston campaign

Sheree Ralston, widow of House Speaker David Ralston, will run to succeed him
1h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Soaring voter turnout includes good news for Herschel Walker
2h ago

Credit: Special to the AJC

This former Dawg will cheer for Tigers in SEC Championship
1h ago

Credit: Special to the AJC

This former Dawg will cheer for Tigers in SEC Championship
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Flooded roads and traffic delays after hours of heavy rain
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dominion Entertainment Group

‘Black Nativity’ musical is Dec. 1-18 at Georgia Tech
16h ago
40th Candlelight Tour of Homes is in Grant Park
Santa celebrates 25 years at Rhodes Hall
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top