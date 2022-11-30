The Wren’s Nest hosts Home for the Holidays series

The Home for the Holidays series will continue at The Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 and 17.
Tours will begin on the hour and half-hour.
Attractions include:
- taking a guided tour of the home while it is decked in Victorian-era holiday finery that is designed and installed by Old World Christmas Master Decorator Sarah Dyne.
- hearing holiday stories told by a professional storyteller.
- enjoying hot cocoa and cookies.
In Atlanta’s West End, The Wren’s Nest is the historic home of author and journalist Joel Chandler Harris, who is best known for recording and publishing the Brer Rabbit folktales as told by the fictional character Uncle Remus.
Reservations may be made at bit.ly/3tCiwCQ.
Ticket prices are $14 to $18 plus fees and sales tax.
All ticket sales from this fundraiser will support this 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “that preserves storytelling traditions, cultivates the next generation of readers and writers and celebrates self-expression,” according to the website.
