The Georgia Trust’s Spring Ramble is in March, April

During the Atlanta Spring Ramble, a variety of events will be presented by The Georgia Trust for Historic Places in March and April as a part of its 50th year of celebrations.
Among them are:
- March 30, 6-8 p.m.: Spring Ramble Preview Party at the oldest residence in Ansley Park. Tickets are $75 for Georgia Trust members and $100 for nonmembers, who will secure a one-year membership in The Georgia Trust by paying this fee. Registration to the Spring Ramble is not required to buy tickets to this event.
- April 20, 10:30 a.m.: Pre-Ramble Insider Tour of the Governor’s Mansion. Although free, advanced registration is required.
- April 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Pick up your registration packet at the Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.
- April 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Friday Ramble - Buckhead. Several neighborhoods are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
- April 21, 6-8 p.m.: Friday Dinner & Cocktails at the Howell House in Buckhead designed by Henri V. Jova, who also designed the Carter Presidential Center.
- April 22, 8-10 a.m.: Saturday breakfast, annual meeting and orientation at Peachtree Christian Church, 1580 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta at peachtree.org.
- April 22, 10-11 a.m.: The 46th annual Georgia Trust Preservation Awards also will be held at this church.
- April 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Saturday Ramble and Lunch at Ansley Park. Pick up a boxed lunch from Henri’s Deli and Bakery at Rhodes Hall, headquarters of The Georgia Trust, 1516 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.
- April 22, 5-6 p.m.: Heritage Reception at the Randolph-Lucas-Jones House. Upper-level Georgia Trust members may attend this reception for free if they have paid at least $250 for that membership level. To attend, contact membership@GeorgiaTrust.org.
- April 22, 6-8 p.m.: Saturday Dinner & Cocktails at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. The Temple was designed by noted Atlanta architect Philip Trammell Shutze and completed in 1931.
- April 23, 9-11 a.m.: Sunday Brunch at Woodward Academy, 1662 Rugby Ave., College Park.
- April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Sunday Ramble - College Park. The College Park Historic District is Georgia’s fourth largest urban historic district, with 867 structures listed in the National Register.
Tickets are available at GeorgiaTrust.org/tours-events/spring-ramble/registration-options.
