X

The Georgia Trust’s Spring Ramble is in March, April

Credit: Georgia Trust for Historic Places

Credit: Georgia Trust for Historic Places

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

During the Atlanta Spring Ramble, a variety of events will be presented by The Georgia Trust for Historic Places in March and April as a part of its 50th year of celebrations.

Among them are:

  • March 30, 6-8 p.m.: Spring Ramble Preview Party at the oldest residence in Ansley Park. Tickets are $75 for Georgia Trust members and $100 for nonmembers, who will secure a one-year membership in The Georgia Trust by paying this fee. Registration to the Spring Ramble is not required to buy tickets to this event.
  • April 20, 10:30 a.m.: Pre-Ramble Insider Tour of the Governor’s Mansion. Although free, advanced registration is required.
  • April 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Pick up your registration packet at the Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.
  • April 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Friday Ramble - Buckhead. Several neighborhoods are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
  • April 21, 6-8 p.m.: Friday Dinner & Cocktails at the Howell House in Buckhead designed by Henri V. Jova, who also designed the Carter Presidential Center.
  • April 22, 8-10 a.m.: Saturday breakfast, annual meeting and orientation at Peachtree Christian Church, 1580 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta at peachtree.org.
  • April 22, 10-11 a.m.: The 46th annual Georgia Trust Preservation Awards also will be held at this church.
  • April 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Saturday Ramble and Lunch at Ansley Park. Pick up a boxed lunch from Henri’s Deli and Bakery at Rhodes Hall, headquarters of The Georgia Trust, 1516 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.
  • April 22, 5-6 p.m.: Heritage Reception at the Randolph-Lucas-Jones House. Upper-level Georgia Trust members may attend this reception for free if they have paid at least $250 for that membership level. To attend, contact membership@GeorgiaTrust.org.
  • April 22, 6-8 p.m.: Saturday Dinner & Cocktails at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. The Temple was designed by noted Atlanta architect Philip Trammell Shutze and completed in 1931.
  • April 23, 9-11 a.m.: Sunday Brunch at Woodward Academy, 1662 Rugby Ave., College Park.
  • April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Sunday Ramble - College Park. The College Park Historic District is Georgia’s fourth largest urban historic district, with 867 structures listed in the National Register.

Tickets are available at GeorgiaTrust.org/tours-events/spring-ramble/registration-options.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck15h ago

Credit: AP

Cam Newton shows he still has his fastball at Auburn Pro Day
9h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears
29m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears
29m ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Council demands audit of MARTA’s Atlanta expansion program
16h ago
International Poverty Forum is March 17
Angels Among Us pet rescue benefit is March 18
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
22h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top