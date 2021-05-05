Sweet Auburn hosts discussion about Black land ownership

Sweet Auburn Works is hosting a panel discussion on the value of acquiring, holding on to, and redeveloping property in (historic) Black neighborhoods and districts, according to a press release.
Titled “Land Ownership and Black Land Control in Cultural Heritage Preservation,” this case study centers on the Butler Street Community Development Corporation, which began as Butler Street Young Men’s Christian Association “YMCA” in 1894.
The discussion will explore the BSCDC’s stewardship of this historic institution and speak with its current leader.
Today the nonprofit organization is a large landowning stakeholder in communities all over Atlanta and brings a unique perspective to the value of preserving these properties for the benefit of the community. The conversation with Alfonza X. Marshall, the Chairman of BSCDC, will discuss the challenges he faces daily to continue to preserve the Butler Street YMCA’s legacy and to protect its historic real estate as an anchor in the Sweet Auburn and Atlanta communities.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Registration is required at bit.ly/SweetAuburnEvent