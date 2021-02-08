Southside Trail West bridge installation over Metropolitan Parkway SW has begun

As a part of the work to complete the Southside Trail West project, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. is installing a new pedestrian bridge over Metropolitan Parkway SW, according to a press release.
The existing historic railroad bridge will remain in place and will be repainted and refurbished for use by future transit. Astra Group Inc., the contractor completing the trail construction and under contract with ABI, recently received permission from the Georgia Department of Transportation to install this bridge.
Work includes the installation of three steel support beams which will span across the road to support the new bridge, smaller steel bracing, painting, and concrete work.
In order to complete the work, the contractor will need to close individual traffic lanes, but Metropolitan Parkway SW will remain open at all times in both directions. Some minor traffic delays should be expected. This work will not block any other roads or the entrances to any businesses or homes in the vicinity.
Work began Friday, Feb. 5 and will continue for two weeks, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. That phase of work is set to be complete by Friday, Feb. 19 but the schedule may be extended due to weather or other unforeseen delays.
Information: beltline.org