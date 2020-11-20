Small business grants now available in Atlanta

Applications open on Monday, Nov. 23 and the deadline to apply is Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Preference will be given to Black-owned businesses located in Southwest, Southeast, and Northwest Atlanta and/or along the Atlanta BeltLine overlay (.5 miles).

Businesses must meet the following criteria:

· Have been established before March 16, 2019.

· Be in good standing with the IRS and Georgia Secretary of State.

· Must have annual revenues below $1.5 million as evidenced by a financial statement or other financial documentation.

Information: https://www.atlantawealthbuilding.org/