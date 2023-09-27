Singer Amy Grant joins City of Refuge fundraiser on Oct. 19

Credit: City of Refuge

Credit: City of Refuge

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

City of Refuge’s fundraiser is 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta, with six-time Grammy Award winner Amy Grant performing during “The Gathering” dinner.

Tickets at $500 per person are available at tinyurl.com/35ezfvxz.

With the theme “Break Barriers and Build Momentum,” the Atlanta-based nonprofit is “a faith-based environment that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis,” according to the organization’s website.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CityOfRefugeAtl or CityOfRefugeAtl.org or contact Caroline VanEaton at cvaneaton@CityOfRefugeAtl.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT
Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Supreme Court decision signals Georgia redistricting map makeover
1h ago

Credit: AP

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia are dropping again. Will it last?
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia are dropping again. Will it last?
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia SAT scores down slightly, but fell less than national average
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rialto Center for the Arts

New Rialto Center series begins Oct. 14
7m ago
Splish Splash Doggie Bash is Oct. 7-9
19h ago
Survey input requested by Atlanta Regional Commission
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
8h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
14h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top