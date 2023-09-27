Singer Amy Grant joins City of Refuge fundraiser on Oct. 19

City of Refuge’s fundraiser is 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta, with six-time Grammy Award winner Amy Grant performing during “The Gathering” dinner.

Tickets at $500 per person are available at tinyurl.com/35ezfvxz.

With the theme “Break Barriers and Build Momentum,” the Atlanta-based nonprofit is “a faith-based environment that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis,” according to the organization’s website.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CityOfRefugeAtl or CityOfRefugeAtl.org or contact Caroline VanEaton at cvaneaton@CityOfRefugeAtl.org.