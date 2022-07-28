Second Helpings Atlanta increases food rescue

August’s main events for Second Helpings Atlanta include a Jack Johnson concert on Aug. 20 and a “Full Plates, Full Hearts” fundraiser on Aug. 29.
So far this year, Second Helpings Atlanta has gained 22 partners to reduce food waste and food insecurity in Metro Atlanta.
An average food-insecure family of four skips 100 meals every month, according to the organization’s website at SecondHelpingsAtlanta.org.
Based in Atlanta, this nonprofit has more than 200 volunteers who rescue healthy surplus food and distribute it to those in need.
Since 2004, Second Helpings Atlanta has rescued and delivered more than 18 million pounds of food.
For more information, visit facebook.com/SecondHelpingsATL.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest