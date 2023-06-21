Screen on the Green is at Atlantic Station

Free family-friendly movie nights are offered at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

Parking also is free for two hours.

Movies start at 7 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

June 22: “The Mitchells VS The Machines” (PG: 2021)

July 20: “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG: 2020)

Aug. 10: “In the Heights” (PG-13: 2021)

Bring your blankets or chairs to Atlantic Green to view the movies on the large outdoor screen.

Visit bit.ly/3CkPqMQ for more information.