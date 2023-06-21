Screen on the Green is at Atlantic Station

Free family-friendly movie nights are offered at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.
Parking also is free for two hours.
Movies start at 7 p.m.
Here is the schedule:
- June 22: “The Mitchells VS The Machines” (PG: 2021)
- July 20: “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG: 2020)
- Aug. 10: “In the Heights” (PG-13: 2021)
Bring your blankets or chairs to Atlantic Green to view the movies on the large outdoor screen.
Visit bit.ly/3CkPqMQ for more information.
