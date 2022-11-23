Santa celebrates 25 years at Rhodes Hall

For the 25th year, Santa will be at Rhodes Hall, 1516 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta to take pictures on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 11.
The “Castle on Peachtree” has been transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring personal appointments and photos with Santa.
Each appointment with Santa accommodates four children.
A $50 reservation includes a photo session, a 5x7 portrait with Santa and a Christmas goodie bag for each child.
For an extra $20, you may bring your own camera, video equipment, phones and other technology.
While Pet Night is sold out for Dec. 7, contact SpecialEvents@GeorgiaTrust.org to be added to the Pet Night wait list.
All proceeds will benefit the Georgia Trust’s mission to reuse, reinvest and revitalize Georgia’s historic resources.
For information and reservations, visit GeorgiaTrust.org/tours-events/santa.
