‘Reels on Wheels’ returns for February screenings

In partnership with the Buckhead Village District, Livable Buckhead presents Reels on Wheels, a February edition of the popular drive-in movie series that was launched in December, according to a press release.
On Feb. 13, 14, and 20, customers can order a meal from partnering restaurants Shake Shack, Fado or Biltong Bar, then enjoy a special screening in the parking lot turned cinema. Tickets for each event are $35 per vehicle with a $5 discount for Livable Buckhead members. There will be front row seats for those who bike or walk at the price of $10 per person. If you arrive in an electric vehicle, you’ll receive a complimentary Livable Buckhead Community Partner Individual Membership.
Galentine’s Day, Feb. 13
The Galentine’s Day celebration starts at 7 p.m. with live performances by comedians Katie Hughes and Kiana Dancie. The evening continues with an 8 p.m. showing of “Mean Girls,” the hilarious story of formerly homeschooled Cady Heron trying to make her way through public school and getting involved with “the plastics” – the meanest girls around.
Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14th
Valentine’s Day festivities begin with live performances by comedians Kourtlyn Wiggins and Lace Larrabee at 7 p.m. The evening continues with an 8 p.m. showing of “Hitch,” a romantic comedy following a “date doctor” as he tries to teach men how to woo the women of their dreams. Unfortunately, he comes to realize that his methods don’t always work.
Black History Celebration, Feb. 20th
On Saturday, February 20th, Livable Buckhead invites you to celebrate Black History Month with a double feature that is suitable for the whole family.
The line-up begins at 7 p.m. with Hidden Figures, a movie that was filmed primarily in Atlanta and tells the story of African-American female mathematicians who worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during the space race. Next up is Black Panther, which follows T’Challa as he is crowned king of Wakanda following his father’s death. He soon finds himself challenged by Killmonger who plans to abandon the country’s isolationist policies and begin a global revolution.
Reels on Wheels takes place at 309 Buckhead Avenue NE in the Buckhead Village District.
Information: livablebuckhead.com/movie/.