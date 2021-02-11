‘Reels on Wheels’ returns for February screenings

Valentine’s Day festivities begin with live performances by comedians Kourtlyn Wiggins and Lace Larrabee at 7 p.m. The evening continues with an 8 p.m. showing of “Hitch,” a romantic comedy following a “date doctor” as he tries to teach men how to woo the women of their dreams. Unfortunately, he comes to realize that his methods don’t always work.

Black History Celebration, Feb. 20th

On Saturday, February 20th, Livable Buckhead invites you to celebrate Black History Month with a double feature that is suitable for the whole family.

The line-up begins at 7 p.m. with Hidden Figures, a movie that was filmed primarily in Atlanta and tells the story of African-American female mathematicians who worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during the space race. Next up is Black Panther, which follows T’Challa as he is crowned king of Wakanda following his father’s death. He soon finds himself challenged by Killmonger who plans to abandon the country’s isolationist policies and begin a global revolution.

Reels on Wheels takes place at 309 Buckhead Avenue NE in the Buckhead Village District.

Information: livablebuckhead.com/movie/.