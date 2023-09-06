BreakingNews
Portraiture development is Breman topic on Sept. 10

Credit: The Breman Museum

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
20 minutes ago
A meet the artist presentation and a gallery tour will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Breman Museum, 1440 Spring St., Atlanta.

The program and parking are free.

Pre-registration is requested at tinyurl.com/j2fbp2fx.

Photographer Robert Weingarten will speak in a program titled “Pushing Boundaries” about the development of his diverse projects that led to the groundbreaking series of portraits that comprise “ICONS: Selections from the Portrait Unbound,” which will be exhibited at the Breman Museum through Oct. 1.

Also participating is Shannon Perich, author and curator of the Photographic History Collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Author of “The Changing Face of Portrait Photography: From Daguerreotype to Digital,” Perich will provide context with a talk about the development of photographic portraiture, including Weingarten’s digital creations.

Part of the Breman’s Something Special Sundays series presented by Marilyn Ginsberg Eckstein, this free program will conclude with a Q&A with Perich and Weingarten as well as a gallery tour with Weingarten, Perich and exhibition curator Tony Casadonte of Lumière gallery.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
