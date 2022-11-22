Piedmont Holiday Gift Market is Nov. 26-27

The Piedmont Holiday Gift Market is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 at Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta.
Rain or shine, this event is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces (AFFPS).
The event will feature up to 100 handcrafters centered around the holiday spirit of gift giving, which will include painters, photographers, sculptors, leather, metalwork, glass blowers, jewelers and crafters.
All AFFPS Festivals support the Georgia Foundation for Public Spaces (GFPS), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a stronger arts community.
The GFPS provides scholarships for artists to help them with their artistic careers.
For information, visit affps.com or bit.ly/3E3HeRu.
