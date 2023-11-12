Oprah co-author to speak at Trinity Presbyterian on Nov. 16

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta will host New York Times bestselling author and Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 16, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for first-come, first-served seating.

After his Rosemary Kittrell Memorial lecture, a question-and-answer session will be moderated by the Rev. Rebekah Close LeMon, the church’s senior pastor.

Free and open to the public, the lecture will be followed by a book signing from 8-8:30 p.m.

People interested in attending the lecture must reserve advance tickets at tinyurl.com/3vfct9r2, where they may purchase books by Brooks.

Titled “Love Your Enemies,” Brooks’ lecture will draw on lessons from his national bestseller “Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt.”

Brooks is the author of 13 books, including the new “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier” with co-author Oprah Winfrey.

For more information, visit TrinityAtlanta.org/rosemary-kittrell-lecture-series or TrinityAtlanta.org/event/2023-kittrell-lecture-series.

