Oprah co-author to speak at Trinity Presbyterian on Nov. 16

After his Rosemary Kittrell Memorial lecture, a question-and-answer session will be moderated by the Rev. Rebekah Close LeMon, the church’s senior pastor.

Free and open to the public, the lecture will be followed by a book signing from 8-8:30 p.m.

People interested in attending the lecture must reserve advance tickets at tinyurl.com/3vfct9r2, where they may purchase books by Brooks.

Titled “Love Your Enemies,” Brooks’ lecture will draw on lessons from his national bestseller “Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt.”

Brooks is the author of 13 books, including the new “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier” with co-author Oprah Winfrey.

For more information, visit TrinityAtlanta.org/rosemary-kittrell-lecture-series or TrinityAtlanta.org/event/2023-kittrell-lecture-series.