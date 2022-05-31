ajc logo
X

Nominate a Place in Peril by June 17

By June 17, contact the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation to nominate Places in Peril for 2023. This picture shows the Georgia Trust's headquarters at 1516 Peachtree St., Atlanta. (Courtesy of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation)

Combined ShapeCaption
By June 17, contact the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation to nominate Places in Peril for 2023. This picture shows the Georgia Trust's headquarters at 1516 Peachtree St., Atlanta. (Courtesy of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for the 2023 Places in Peril by June 17.

This annual program identifies historic sites threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or other threats.

Criteria include:

  • Properties that are historically significant and significantly threatened.
  • Sites must be subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity.
  • They must have a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for their preservation.

Webinar: bit.ly/3FWpdF8

Nomination form: bit.ly/3wqyYYY

2022 Places in Peril: GeorgiaTrust.org/our-programs/places-in-peril

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
At least 20 die on Georgia roads, waterways over Memorial Day weekend2h ago
Fatal DeKalb gas station shooting caps violent Memorial Day weekend in metro area
1h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
4h ago
DeKalb County continues hand count of ballots
23h ago
DeKalb County continues hand count of ballots
23h ago
Campbell ace poses threat to Georgia Tech’s NCAA regional hopes
5h ago
The Latest
Fox plans Summer Film Festival
Fulton Cares app is ready
King Memorial latest MARTA station to get new development
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top