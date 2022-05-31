Nominate a Place in Peril by June 17

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for the 2023 Places in Peril by June 17.
This annual program identifies historic sites threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or other threats.
Criteria include:
- Properties that are historically significant and significantly threatened.
- Sites must be subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity.
- They must have a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for their preservation.
Webinar: bit.ly/3FWpdF8
Nomination form: bit.ly/3wqyYYY
2022 Places in Peril: GeorgiaTrust.org/our-programs/places-in-peril
