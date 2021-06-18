New shelter for women, children set to open in August

The building will have an open design to establish a sense of transparency between clients and staff. Daily childcare will be provided for the moms served, so they can focus on working through their unique challenges. Meanwhile, the kids will have an indoor and outdoor space to play, work through trauma, connect with their moms, and more.

A brand new, fully functioning medical clinic operated by Mercy Care will provide health services to more than 4,000 individuals each year. And Atlanta Mission @Work, the vocational training and job placement program, will be available for the women.

“Atlanta Mission’s new Ethel Street facility leverages thoughtful, trauma-informed design strategies that will reduce women and children’s stress, support their dignity, and provide them important breathing room to exit homelessness successfully.” – Jill Pable, Ph.D., Design Resources for Homelessness

Atlanta Mission broke ground on Restoration House in June 2020. You can see a time-lapse of the build and where it’s at today here: https://atlantamission.org/restoration-house-atlantas-new-shelter-for-women-and-children/