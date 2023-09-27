New Rialto Center series begins Oct. 14

Credit: Rialto Center for the Arts

Credit: Rialto Center for the Arts

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
18 minutes ago
X

Tickets are on sale for the new season of the Rialto Series at the Rialto Center for the Arts, Georgia State University, 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta.

“Holding the Light” is the 2023-24 season theme.

Order a subscription (four or more performances of the 12) to ensure you receive a ticket to the shows, with subscriber benefits.

Subscribe at bit.ly/3CKwLKc.

More details can be found at facebook.com/RialtoCenter or rialto.gsu.edu.

To become a part of Rialto history, name a seat in the Rialto Theater to honor a loved one or a performance into the future for a $1,000 per seat plaque.

With each plaque, a private backstage tour will be given of the Rialto with up to four family and friends.

Learn more at bit.ly/3OoCbzZ.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT
Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Supreme Court decision signals Georgia redistricting map makeover
1h ago

Credit: AP

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia are dropping again. Will it last?
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia are dropping again. Will it last?
1h ago

Milton councilman under fire for privately meeting with election poll workers
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Refuge

Singer Amy Grant joins City of Refuge fundraiser on Oct. 19
1h ago
Splish Splash Doggie Bash is Oct. 7-9
19h ago
Survey input requested by Atlanta Regional Commission
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
8h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
14h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top