New project tests impact of pedestrian, bicycle space on vehicle traffic in downtown Atlanta

The city of Atlanta has been redesigning a portion of Peachtree Street as a shared space that creates an exceptional public space in Downtown Atlanta by putting people first. To help make better decisions about the design, it’s being tested starting this week with a demonstration project, according to a press release.
Three blocks between Baker Street and Ellis Street will change temporarily to make more space for people and test how this works with vehicles, helping inform the final shared space design.
The public is encouraged to “try it before you buy it.”
Demonstration projects help officials test big changes to streets and public spaces before paying the high costs for the final version. They can teach a lot early on and help change the design. While the city cannot test a true, curbless shared space, there are parts that can be tested with removable materials in a short-term, low-cost installation on Peachtree Street. This demonstration will test:
- What would happen if we take some space on Peachtree Street away from vehicles and give it back to people?
- How do we use this additional space on Peachtree Street to improve the experience of being Downtown?
- How do we accommodate adjacent businesses needs and other daily uses of the street like parking and loading?
To learn more about demonstration projects, how the design for this one was developed, and what the community has had to say so far, check out two workshop week videos: Tactical Urbanism 101 at https://bit.ly/3hb6yJH and the Demonstration Project Open House at https://bit.ly/3hb6yJH.