New JFK documentary screens on Oct. 5

A screening of a new film on the JFK assassination will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at McElreath Hall, Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta.
“Inside the Warren Commission” is a documentary by William VanDerKloot.
After the screening, questions from the audience will be answered by VanDerKloot, executive producer Charles E. Campbell, who also was the administrative assistant to U.S. Senator Richard B. Russell (D-Ga.), and other people featured in the film.
Russell was among the seven members of the Warren Commission, including U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren and U.S. Rep. and later President Gerald R. Ford.
The documentary looks at the work and legacy of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Commission on the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy which is known as the Warren Commission.
Based on “shocking new evidence,” this documentary showcases the personalities, politics and challenges - both from within and without - that made this investigation “one of the most controversial of our time,” according to a statement on the AHC website.
“Indeed, the Warren Report is perhaps the most misunderstood document in modern history and remains unread by most Americans,” the statement added.
The program is sponsored by The University of Georgia Libraries.
Tickets are $5 for AHC members and $10 for nonmembers at bit.ly/3BBo7yh.
For more information, visit archives.gov/research/jfk/warren-commission-report or imdb.com/name/nm0886281/bio.
