National Faith & Blue Weekend is Oct. 7-10

In its second year last year, Faith & Blue doubled in size to more than 2,000 engagements across all 50 states to become “the largest, most consolidated police-community outreach effort in American history,” according to the Rev. Markel Hutchins, lead organizer of National Faith & Blue Weekend, an initiative of MovementForward Inc. of which he also is the chairman and CEO.

Information: FaithAndBlue.org, facebook.com/FaithAndBlue