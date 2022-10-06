ajc logo
X

National Faith & Blue Weekend is Oct. 7-10

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Based in Atlanta, National Faith & Blue Weekend will be Oct. 7-10, with a variety of events scheduled across America by faith-based organizations, law enforcement agencies and community leaders.

In its second year last year, Faith & Blue doubled in size to more than 2,000 engagements across all 50 states to become “the largest, most consolidated police-community outreach effort in American history,” according to the Rev. Markel Hutchins, lead organizer of National Faith & Blue Weekend, an initiative of MovementForward Inc. of which he also is the chairman and CEO.

Information: FaithAndBlue.org, facebook.com/FaithAndBlue

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign 4h ago

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

UPDATE: Jefferson High mourns loss of football player killed at Gwinnett mall
2h ago

Credit: Law

Investigation finds judge was attorney on cases he presided over in court
1h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

3 possible candidates for Georgia Tech athletic director
19h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

3 possible candidates for Georgia Tech athletic director
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s why Braves are well-positioned to repeat as World Series champs
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Apartment fire in SW Atlanta displaces 24 people; 3 dogs saved
Blaze at Buckhead sports bar taxes Atlanta firefighters; no injuries reported
1912 Academy Lofts open for tours on Oct. 6
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
14h ago
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top