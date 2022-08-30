ajc logo
MLK’s sister to be honored on her 95th birthday

A 95th birthday celebration fundraiser is being planned for Dr. Christine King Farris on Sept. 11 in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Christine King Farris Legacy Foundation Inc.)

A 95th birthday celebration fundraiser is being planned for Dr. Christine King Farris on Sept. 11 in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Christine King Farris Legacy Foundation Inc.)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

Dr. Christine King Farris will be celebrated on her 95th birthday at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE, Atlanta, where she is the longest-serving member.

The only sister of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is retired from 58 years as a Spelman College professor and is the co-organizer of The King Center.

Tickets are $95 for general admission or $295 for a Legacy ticket that includes priority seating and an after-event reception with the honoree - available at bit.ly/3K4NdrT.

Proceeds will benefit leadership development and the Christine King Farris Scholarship at Spelman College.

Among the featured entertainers will be:

  • Cassi Davis Patton, actress/singer, star of Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne” and the Madea franchise.
  • Dottie Peoples, Dove and Stellar Award-winning, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter.
  • Angel Taylor Capehart, Grammy-nominated singer of the platinum group Trin-i-tee 5:7.
  • Lydia Pace, gospel recording artist, Anointed Pace Sisters.

Hosts are the Christine King Farris Legacy Foundation Inc., The King Center, Ebenezer Baptist Church and the Martin Luther King National Historic Park in Atlanta.

Carolyn Cunningham
