ajc logo
X

‘Million Air Challenge’ encourages clean commutes

The Million Air Challenge will begin on August 16, 2021 and end at midnight on August 27, 2021. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
The Million Air Challenge will begin on August 16, 2021 and end at midnight on August 27, 2021. CONTRIBUTED

Intown Atlanta
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
1 hour ago

Residents in metro Atlanta are encouraged to join Georgia Commute Options for The Million Air Challenge. This effort has been established to help Atlanta breathe easier by logging clean commute trips (walking, biking, transit, telework, etc.) from August 16-27 and be entered for a chance to win great prizes like Apple AirPods and a $500 gift card to High Country Outfitters.

Metro Atlanta’s air quality is better, according to a press release. But community leaders agree together we can keep it up! Join Georgia Commute Options for a fun, free challenge to collectively remove one million pounds of CO2 from the air by logging more than one million miles of clean trips.

HOW IT WORKS:

TAKE GREENER TRIPS

Work from home, bike, take transit, or carpool with other Georgia Commute Options members. Just don’t drive by yourself.

RECORD YOUR TRIPS

Record your greener trips in your Georgia Commute Options account and track the money you save, the eco-choices you make, and your Georgia Commute Options points.

GET REWARDS

Earn gift cards and redeem your points for restaurant coupons, retailer discounts, and tickets to shows & attractions. It’s free and easy to do, so join today.

Visit MyGACommuteOptions.com to sign up for the Million Air Challenge.

In Other News
1
Day of celebration, commemoration set for John Lewis
2
Grant Park family unscathed after tree falls on minivan
3
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department set to receive additional fire trucks
4
City of Atlanta awarded grant for LGBTQ historic context project
5
Cook Park seeks artists for site-specific mural installations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top