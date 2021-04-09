Mayor, police foundation cut ribbon for Zone 3 youth center

“We have to continuously remind ourselves to reinvest in our children and in our communities,” said Mayor Bottoms. “As I said in my State of the City yesterday, still being the city too busy to hate, but not too busy to love and not too big to care. And that’s what this new At-Promise Center is all about.”

In her 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Bottoms announced the hiring of the City’s first-ever Senior Director of Youth Engagement. The Senior Director will work in collaboration with Atlanta Public Schools and other partners to find opportunities to harness the potential and entrepreneurial energy of Atlanta’s young people.