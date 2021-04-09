Mayor, police foundation cut ribbon for Zone 3 youth center

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson, Interim APD Chief Rodney Bryant and Councilmember Joyce Sheperd for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating Atlanta’s newest At-Promise Center located in the city’s Pittsburgh neighborhood, according to a press release.
“We have to continuously remind ourselves to reinvest in our children and in our communities,” said Mayor Bottoms. “As I said in my State of the City yesterday, still being the city too busy to hate, but not too busy to love and not too big to care. And that’s what this new At-Promise Center is all about.”
In her 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Bottoms announced the hiring of the City’s first-ever Senior Director of Youth Engagement. The Senior Director will work in collaboration with Atlanta Public Schools and other partners to find opportunities to harness the potential and entrepreneurial energy of Atlanta’s young people.
Additionally, the Mayor announced a forthcoming partnership with the Atlanta Police Foundation, the Police Athletic League and Atlanta Public Schools for additional At-Promise Centers that will serve as intake hubs to assess the needs of young people and provide them with the resources needed to excel in life. The additional centers present the opportunity to prevent crime before it occurs through mentorship and counseling.
The newest At-Promise Center is located at 836 Metropolitan Parkway SW.