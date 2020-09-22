Mayor Bottoms receives civil rights advocate award

Named in honor of legendary Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Jr., LCCR’s Higginbotham Corporate Leadership Awards event is one of the largest gatherings in the civil rights and legal community.

“Our Administration’s vision for One Atlanta – an affordable, resilient and equitable city—drives each and every decision we make,” said Mayor Bottoms. “As the cradle of the Civil Rights movement, this mission ensures that endless opportunity for all and the protection of our most vulnerable communities remains woven into our city’s fabric. It is an honor to join a long list of distinguished and thoughtful leaders upon whom this distinguished honor has been bestowed.”