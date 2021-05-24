MARTA to update public on Streetcar East extension project

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will host a virtual public meeting to provide updates and receive input on the Streetcar East Extension project at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, according to a press release.
The project is the first extension of the existing downtown Streetcar and runs from Jackson Avenue, along Edgewood Avenue, to the BeltLine at Irwin Street and up to Ponce City Market. The virtual public meeting will include a presentation from the project team, including information on preliminary engineering efforts, proposed alignments, and stop locations, and will be followed by a Q&A session.
Join the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/StreetcarMeeting
Meeting ID: 970 9550 3767
Call: 1-646-558-8656
Access code: 441656
A recording of the meeting and additional project information will be available in the virtual meeting room website https://tinyurl.com/StreetcarEast, and questions and comments about the project will accepted in the virtual room until June 30.
Customers are encouraged to stay connected and provide input at any time during the development phase.
Information: Bryan Hobbs at jhobbs@itsmarta.com or Catherine Owens at cowens@HNTB.com.