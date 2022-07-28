MARTA targets bad behavior on trains and buses

MARTA says its trains and buses are some of the safest for a large transit provider in the country. In 2013 the agency approved a new code of conduct and launched a “ride with respect” campaign to target behaviors such as smoking, panhandling and eating. The code allows MARTA to bar passengers from a few days to a year.

Three years later the agency created suspensions for nonjailable offenses. But problems persist.

The new rules would impose automatic yearlong or permanent suspensions for repeat violators. They also would impose automatic yearlong suspensions for a variety of offenses, including indecent exposure, stealing or damaging MARTA property, harassing or threatening passengers or employees, and fighting.

Kreher said many offenders receive multiple suspensions for a variety of violations but continue to ride MARTA. If they’re found on trains and buses, they’re arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. But Kreher said courts dealing with COVID-19-related backlogs usually release them without bond.

He said MARTA is working with courts to make sure they take the problem of repeat offenders seriously. In the meantime, he believes the tougher rules will help.

The full MARTA board is expected to take up the rules in August.