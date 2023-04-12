BreakingNews
Cobb police investigate deadly truck crash near Chattahoochee River
Lunch Time Jazz on Wednesdays at Atlantic Station

Credit: Atlantic Station

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

Lunch Time Jazz is held from noon-2 p.m. each Wednesday at the Atlantic Green, Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

The events are free, along with parking for two hours.

Jazz artist Karen Bryant is featured.

For those who would like to order their lunch from one of Atlantic Station’s restaurants, concierge delivery service is available.

Guests can plan their lunch order in advance, and then call the concierge staff at 404-410-4010 to pick up and deliver their meal to where they are sitting on the Atlantic Green.

Find out more details at AtlanticStation.com/event/lunch-time-jazz-with-karen-bryant/2023-04-12.

Carolyn Cunningham
