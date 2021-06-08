Living Walls announces completion of downtown monumental mural

DataBank and Coda Tech Square have commissioned Living Walls to curate and produce a mural with Barcelona-based artist Cinta Vidal, according to a press release. This mural is monumental, literally. The 150-ft wall — alongside other groundbreaking features of Coda’s architecture — is the largest and most challenging work of Vidal’s 20-year career.
The project was completed on June 5.
Although its construction has been in the works for several years, the architects of the 21-story Coda building considered the mural as part of the design from the start. Living Walls spent the years of its construction searching for an artist who had an understanding of architecture, integrated math and science into their process, and could create a work of art that told a story and humanized the concept of technology. After an extensive search, they selected Vidal, whose work touches on all the criteria while also bringing an element of surprise with her anamorphic designs.
This mural represents how new technologies interact with people in a diverse and complex way, and the abstract architecture in which the characters travel refers to the scientific innovation that transports us to unsuspected places.
The mural is a double anamorphosis, meaning that viewers will have two specific points of view from which they can see the intended perspectives. The image interacts with the viewer by allowing them to discover how it transforms as they pass by.
Find the mural along Armstead Place, between West Peachtree and Spring Street.