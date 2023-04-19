X

Livable Buckhead’s 5K is April 29

Credit: Livable Buckhead

Credit: Livable Buckhead

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Registration is open for buckheadRUN!, Livable Buckhead’s fifth annual 5K, which returns on April 29.

This year’s race is part of Buckhead Village District’s Bodacious Blooms Festival, a four-day celebration of spring featuring larger-than-life floral installations and communitywide events from April 27-30.

Livable Buckhead is encouraging runners of all ages and abilities to join the fun and bring their four-legged dogs with them.

In addition to awards for the fastest runners in various age groups, buckheadRUN! includes a “Fastest Fido” category, bandana giveaways for dogs, a pre-race hype event and a post-race celebration.

Livable Buckhead will award prizes for the best flower costumes.

Race registration is $40 for adults and $25 for children.

More details and registration are available at LivableBuckhead.org/run.

The day before buckheadRUN!, volunteers of all ages are invited to decorate the PATH400 section of the race course with chalk art flowers by meeting at the East Paces Ferry Road entrance to PATH400 at 3 p.m. April 28.

buckheadRUN! kicks off a month of fitness and wellness-focused programs - known as buckheadWALKS! - from nonprofit Livable Buckhead.

For more information about Livable Buckhead and its programs, visit LivableBuckhead.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Where’s Walker? After Senate run, Herschel mostly out of sight2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Regarding UGA’s QBs, SBIV no longer among them
1h ago

Credit: Image provided by Jennifer Winingder.

OPINION: Dinner with a side of race exploration doesn’t go down easy
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
19h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks leave Boston with no good reasons to believe
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Bike-in movie in Piedmont Park is April 21
19h ago
Atlanta Zoo’s Plant Sale is April 22
Atlanta Parade of Homes is free in April, May
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
16h ago
CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top