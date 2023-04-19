Livable Buckhead’s 5K is April 29

Registration is open for buckheadRUN!, Livable Buckhead’s fifth annual 5K, which returns on April 29.
This year’s race is part of Buckhead Village District’s Bodacious Blooms Festival, a four-day celebration of spring featuring larger-than-life floral installations and communitywide events from April 27-30.
Livable Buckhead is encouraging runners of all ages and abilities to join the fun and bring their four-legged dogs with them.
In addition to awards for the fastest runners in various age groups, buckheadRUN! includes a “Fastest Fido” category, bandana giveaways for dogs, a pre-race hype event and a post-race celebration.
Livable Buckhead will award prizes for the best flower costumes.
Race registration is $40 for adults and $25 for children.
More details and registration are available at LivableBuckhead.org/run.
The day before buckheadRUN!, volunteers of all ages are invited to decorate the PATH400 section of the race course with chalk art flowers by meeting at the East Paces Ferry Road entrance to PATH400 at 3 p.m. April 28.
buckheadRUN! kicks off a month of fitness and wellness-focused programs - known as buckheadWALKS! - from nonprofit Livable Buckhead.
For more information about Livable Buckhead and its programs, visit LivableBuckhead.org.
About the Author
Credit: Image provided by Jennifer Winingder.