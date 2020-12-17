Little Five Points Alliance works to make travel easier

The HAWK has officially landed in Little Five Points. A HAWK beacon or High-Intensity Activated crossWalK beacon, a traffic control device used to stop road traffic and allow pedestrians to cross safely will make crossing Moreland easier, according to a press release.
Officially known as a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon, the HAWK signal on Moreland near the Vortex, Junkman’s daughter and Wish Gallery will make that area safer for foot traffic. To use the HAWK Beacon, push the cross button and wait for the traffic to stop. Cross safely.
The Little Five Points Alliance in partnership with the Little Five Points CID is working every day to improve experience in L5P.
On Monday, Dec. 14, Craig Pendergrast, Little 5 Points CID Chair welcomed folks including City Councilman Amir Farokhi, Al Caproni, Little 5 Points Alliance, ADOT Commissioner, Josh Rowan, Stacey Key, GDOT State Transportation Board and Scott Pendergrast, Little 5 Points Business Association to an opening ceremony. The ribbon was cut and the Seed and Feed Stampede and Krampus made their way across the HAWK Crossing.
Little 5 Points is long known as Atlanta’s home for eclectic vibes and independent mindset. L5P is home to several art and music venues, locally owned restaurants, and sustainable fashion.
The L5P Alliance is working to make mobility easier in L5P. From parking to pedestrians this study covers it all. How do you travel to L5P?
Thanks to everyone who took the Mobility Survey and participated in the online Public Meeting. The organization is going to work analyzing the results to see how to envision a better L5P. Once we have the results are compiled they will be shared along with a plan on how to implement those changes.
Information: l5pa.com