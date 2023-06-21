LifeLine Animal Project offers Free Dog Fridays

Fulton County Animal Services is urging the public to adopt or foster dogs to make space and reduce overflow.

Visit LifeLine Midtown, 981 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays or 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays or Sundays.

No appointment is needed, and matchmaking support is provided.

Pets already are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped - a $200 value.

Each Friday this summer also is Free Dog Fridays, meaning that all adoption fees are waived for dogs over 25 pounds in LifeLine shelters and foster homes.

Visit a LifeLine shelter on Friday and save a life at Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee; LifeLine Midtown (as stated above) or LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.

For more information, contact Timyka Artist at tartist@lifelineanimal.org or 404-369-3767 or visit LifeLineAnimal.org/contact or facebook.com/LifeLineAnimalProject.