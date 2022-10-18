‘Just Mercy’ author will speak at Atlanta church on Nov. 10

Trinity Presbyterian Church will host “An Evening with Bryan Stevenson” from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 10 in the sanctuary with overflow in Williams Hall, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta.
Stevenson is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) and the author of “Just Mercy.”
EJI is a human rights organization in Montgomery, Alabama, where Stevenson established the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in 2018.
These institutions “chronicle the legacy of slavery, lynching and racial segregation as well as the connection to mass incarceration and contemporary issues of racial bias,” according to an EJI statement.
His talk will be the second annual Rosemary Kittrell community lecture.
The lecture is made possible through an endowed fund established by the estate of Rosemary Kittrell, an Atlanta attorney and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for 43 years.
The event is free and open to the public.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reservations are required at TrinityAtlanta.org/events.
