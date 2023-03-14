BreakingNews
International Poverty Forum is March 17

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

The International Poverty Forum by Atlanta-based Caring For Others will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 17 at the Delta Flight Museum, 1060 Delta Blvd., Atlanta.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be the keynote speaker on the topic of “Elevate.”

Discussing the impact of global poverty and exploring solutions, panelists will include former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, Southern Company CEO Chris Womack, Honorary Consulate General of the Philippines Raoul “Ray’' Donato and Kroger’s Atlanta Division Corporate Affairs Manager Tammie Young-Ennaemba.

Monica Pearson will serve as the moderator.

IPF goals are to help turn ideas into action in six key areas, including food insecurity, clothing insecurity, shelter/homelessness, education, physical/mental health and employment/financial stability.

With a deadline of 5 p.m. March 16, online tickets are $50 for virtual viewing, $150 in person or $500 for VIP.

Catered lunch, snacks and beverages are included.

Register at bit.ly/3mkBPjI.

Learn more at InternationalPovertyForum.org.

