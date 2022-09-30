BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
ajc logo
X

Injured motorcyclist wins $6.3 million verdict against MARTA

Intown Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

A Fulton County jury has awarded more than $6.3 million in damages to a motorcyclist who was badly injured when he collided with a MARTA bus.

Christopher Morgan, then 21, was driving his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle to work on Panthersville Road when a MARTA bus turned left out of a parking lot, cutting Morgan off. It occurred in rainy, dark conditions at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2017.

The collision left Morgan with a “severe and catastrophic knee injury,” said Miguel A. Dominguez, who tried the case with co-counsel Keith Mitnik. Morgan would eventually need three surgeries on his knee and incur medical expenses of more than $397,000, according to court records.

In high school, Morgan was one of the state’s top wrestlers, played baseball and football, and he was hoping to become a professional mixed martial arts boxer, Dominguez said.

“His life as an athlete is over,” Dominguez said. He added that Morgan sunk into depression after the wreck because he had lost his identity as an sports athlete.

Credit: cour

Credit: cour

At trial, MARTA lawyers argued that Morgan did not apply his brakes quickly enough to avoid the collision, Dominguez said. “But the driver neglected to look left when it mattered most. And the jury agreed with us.”

The jury awarded $6,397,178 to Morgan. On its verdict form, jurors found that Morgan was 10 percent at fault for what happened and that the MARTA defendants were 90 percent at fault.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Athens woman’s death appears ‘deliberate and personal,’ officials say1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings

Credit: Mark Lennihan

More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout
11m ago

Credit: For the AJC

The Leaderboard: Carrollton’s Lewis takes over top spot in passing
7h ago

Credit: For the AJC

The Leaderboard: Carrollton’s Lewis takes over top spot in passing
7h ago

Credit: Chart Riggall / Marietta Daily Journal

BREAKING: Man accused of killing 2 Cobb deputies indicted on murder charges
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces

Atlanta arts festivals are Oct. 1-2, 8-9
‘Black Nativity’ auditions are Oct. 1
New JFK documentary screens on Oct. 5
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top