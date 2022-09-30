Injured motorcyclist wins $6.3 million verdict against MARTA

Christopher Morgan, then 21, was driving his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle to work on Panthersville Road when a MARTA bus turned left out of a parking lot, cutting Morgan off. It occurred in rainy, dark conditions at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2017.

The collision left Morgan with a “severe and catastrophic knee injury,” said Miguel A. Dominguez, who tried the case with co-counsel Keith Mitnik. Morgan would eventually need three surgeries on his knee and incur medical expenses of more than $397,000, according to court records.