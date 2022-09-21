BreakingNews
Hunger Action Month needs volunteers

Second Helpings Atlanta is seeking volunteers for Hunger Action Month this month to pack meal kits and deliver food. (Courtesy of Second Helpings Atlanta)

Second Helpings Atlanta is seeking volunteers for Hunger Action Month this month to pack meal kits and deliver food. (Courtesy of Second Helpings Atlanta)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
4 minutes ago

Hunger Action Month is this month, with Second Helpings Atlanta seeking volunteers.

Among the ways to help is to pack meal kits in their Atlanta warehouse for their Meals With Meaning initiative.

To join a food rescue route in your neighborhood, sign up at SecondHelpingsAtlanta.org/volunteer.

In Georgia, 405,380 children (16.2%) are considered food insecure – a percentage point above the national average of 15.2%.

The average food insecurity rate is 19.4% in the counties served by Second Helpings Atlanta.

This nonprofit food rescue organization has rescued and distributed more than 2.3 million pounds of food in 2022 with more than 300 volunteers.

For more details, visit facebook.com/SecondHelpingsATL or SecondHelpingsAtlanta.org/HungerActionMonth.

Carolyn Cunningham
