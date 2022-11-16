Hosea Helps needs holiday donations, registrations

Hosea Helps is looking for registrations by families and individuals in need of help during the holidays and donations of food and funds.
The first event by Hosea Helps will be the Thanksgiving Festival of Service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park.
Overseen by Hosea Helps CEO Elizabeth Omilami, the Atlanta nonprofit was founded by her father and civil rights leader, the late Rev. Dr. Hosea L. Williams, and is in its fifth decade of service.
Omilami says Hosea Helps has seen a 40% increase in requests for emergency rent assistance, emergency utility assistance and food during the 2022-23 season.
“Thank God for the many donors who sow into Hosea’s ‘good ground,’ so we can be here for those people who have nowhere else to go,” Omilami said.
“I know personally that we have saved lives this year and will continue to do this work regardless of the economy and its threats,” she added.
Participants will receive fresh food and much more while supplies last.
Sponsors include Amazon, the Bierenbaum Family Foundation, Coca Cola, Delta, the Georgia International Convention Center, Georgia Pacific, Kroger, Nickey Gregory and Publix.
Four ways to give to Hosea Helps include:
- Cash app: $HoseaHelps.
- Online: 4hosea.org.
- Check or mail to: Hosea Feed The Hungry; P.O. Box 4672; Atlanta, GA 30302.
- In person: Hosea Helps Headquarters; 2545 Forrest Hills Drive; Atlanta, GA 30315.
For the holidays, families and individuals may register to receive donations at 4Hosea.org.
By Easter, Hosea Helps seeks to feed at least 10,000 families at $50 a family.
For more information, visit 4Hosea.org/on-Hosea-Williams.
