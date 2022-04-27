Holocaust to be remembered on May 1

The 57th community Holocaust commemoration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 at the Memorial to the Six Million, Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta.
Rain or shine, the free event - known as Yom HaShoah - will remember the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust and the heroism of survivors and rescuers.
The guest speaker will be Bebe Hofmann Forehand who escaped the Holocaust when she and her family hid in an attic in Antwerp, Belgium for nearly four years.
Sponsors are the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, Eternal Life-Hemschech and the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.
In honor of Yom HaShoah, admission to the Breman Museum’s Holocaust exhibition will be free from noon-4p.m. May 1 at 1440 Spring St., Atlanta.
Visit bit.ly/3vrIFoB.
