ajc logo
X

Holocaust to be remembered on May 1

Open free rain or shine, the 57th community Holocaust commemoration will be held at 11 a.m. May 1 at the Memorial to the Six Million, Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta. (Courtesy of Eternal Life-Hemschech)

caption arrowCaption
Open free rain or shine, the 57th community Holocaust commemoration will be held at 11 a.m. May 1 at the Memorial to the Six Million, Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta. (Courtesy of Eternal Life-Hemschech)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

The 57th community Holocaust commemoration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 at the Memorial to the Six Million, Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta.

Rain or shine, the free event - known as Yom HaShoah - will remember the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust and the heroism of survivors and rescuers.

The guest speaker will be Bebe Hofmann Forehand who escaped the Holocaust when she and her family hid in an attic in Antwerp, Belgium for nearly four years.

Sponsors are the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, Eternal Life-Hemschech and the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

In honor of Yom HaShoah, admission to the Breman Museum’s Holocaust exhibition will be free from noon-4p.m. May 1 at 1440 Spring St., Atlanta.

Visit bit.ly/3vrIFoB.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
MARTA signals growing interest in rapid buses on Atlanta’s Clifton Corridor
19h ago
Fresh MARTA Markets open weekly through early December
Second annual BGCMA fundraiser
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top