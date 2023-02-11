Holocaust event at Breman Museum is Feb. 26

Another event in the Holocaust oral history series will be 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring St., Atlanta.
Offered free, the “Unforgettable Stories from the Holocaust” event will feature a talk by Robert Ratonyi, a Holocaust survivor from Hungary.
Ratonyi was 6 years old when his parents were deported to concentration camps, and he escaped Hungary following the bloody uprising of 1956.
A graduate of MIT and Drexel University, Ratonyi had a successful business career.
Admission to the museum is free all day, starting at 12:30 p.m., along with free parking.
Register at bit.ly/3WME3Vs.
