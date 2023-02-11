X
Dark Mode Toggle

Holocaust event at Breman Museum is Feb. 26

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
57 minutes ago

Another event in the Holocaust oral history series will be 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring St., Atlanta.

Offered free, the “Unforgettable Stories from the Holocaust” event will feature a talk by Robert Ratonyi, a Holocaust survivor from Hungary.

Ratonyi was 6 years old when his parents were deported to concentration camps, and he escaped Hungary following the bloody uprising of 1956.

A graduate of MIT and Drexel University, Ratonyi had a successful business career.

Admission to the museum is free all day, starting at 12:30 p.m., along with free parking.

Register at bit.ly/3WME3Vs.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s influence surges; her fiery tactics remain the same5h ago

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
19h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Neighbors fear Microsoft’s halted Westside campus is another unkept promise

Credit: AP

IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
3h ago

Credit: AP

IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
3h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
The Latest

Credit: Special

Tour of West Hunter Street Baptist Church is Feb. 16
Dickens supports Atlanta Streetcar extension, unsure about Clifton Corridor
Georgia Trust hosts Historic Theaters Expedition on Feb. 11
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top